Bus Blown up by Land Mine in Syria's Manbij: 1 Dead, 5 Injured

According to the agency, the minibus was moving along a road in south-eastern parts of Manbij. As a result of the explosion, the driver died.
Five teachers were injured, though their condition is stable and all of them have been hospitalised.
On 16 January, a terror attack in Manbij claimed the lives of at least 20 people, including five US soldiers. The blast occurred near an international military coalition patrol in the city.
