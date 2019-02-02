Bus Blown up by Land Mine in Syria's Manbij: 1 Dead, 5 Injured

A bus carrying teachers hit a mine in the city of Manbij in north-eastern Syria, according to ANHA. As a result, one person died and five were injured.

According to the agency, the minibus was moving along a road in south-eastern parts of Manbij. As a result of the explosion, the driver died.

Five teachers were injured, though their condition is stable and all of them have been hospitalised.

In recent months, terrorist attacks have become frequent in Manbij. In most cases, civilians and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) forces have been the targets of such attacks.

On 16 January, a terror attack in Manbij claimed the lives of at least 20 people, including five US soldiers. The blast occurred near an international military coalition patrol in the city.