IRGC Servicemen Killed in Attack of Terrorists in Southeastern Iran - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Servicemen from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed as a result of an attack by terrorists in southeastern Iran, the IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

The agency has not specified the number of killed servicemen.

READ MORE: IRGC General Vows to Defend Disputed Islands in the Gulf, Slams US Presence

However, according to Fars news agency, one person was killed, and five were injured in the incident. The terrorists attacked the IRGC headquarters in the city of Nik Shahr in the province of Sistan and Baluchestan, it added.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, created in April 1979 from militias of Islamic Revolutionary Committees, supporters of Iranian Shiite leader Ayatollah Khomeini, are under command of Iran's Supreme Leader. The IRGC consists of the main command, joint headquarters, ground, air force and navy. It includes Quds special forces and Basij, the forces of the national militia.