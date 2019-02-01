UN Investigators Blame Saudi Prince for Khashoggi Murder - Erdogan's Adviser

ANKARA (Sputnik) - A UN investigative team comprised of experts and led by Agnes Callamard, rapporteur on extrajudicial executions, believes that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the main person responsible for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, Yasin Aktay, an adviser of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday.

"The UN team considers the crown prince of Saudi Arabia the main person responsible for the killing of Khashoggi. The team held a number of meetings in Turkey, including with Khashoggi's fiance, and she [Callamard] also intends to listen to the audio recordings related to the crime," Aktay told the Turkish NTV broadcaster.

The team travelled to Turkey on Monday but has been barred by the Saudis from entering the site of the murder, the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, according to Turkey's ruling party spokesman Omer Celik, who slammed Riyadh’s actions as "a scandal."

© REUTERS / Chris Wattie

The journalist, who worked as a columnist for The Washington Post newspaper, went missing on October 2 after he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Riyadh initially denied any knowledge of the journalist's whereabouts but later admitted that Khashoggi had been killed with a drug injection and his body had been dismembered and taken out of the consulate. Saudi authorities have since charged 11 people with Khashoggi's murder.

