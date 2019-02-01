Register
14:10 GMT +301 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo released on Tuesday, May 19, 2015 by the Syrian official news agency SANA, Syrian President Bashar Assad, right, meets with Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Damascus, Syria.

    Issue of Iran's Withdrawal From Syria Solely Between Tehran, Damascus - Envoy

    © AP Photo / SANA
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 10

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of Iran's full disengagement from Syria should be discussed exclusively between Tehran and Damascus, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik in an interview.

    "The issue [of Iran's withdrawal] is the prerogative of the Syrian authorities. If it is raised, it will be discussed only between Damascus and Tehran, since Iran’s military presence in Syria is legitimate, Iranian advisers are there at the invitation of the legitimate Syrian government", the ambassador said.

    President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Jan 25, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    While Trump is in Power, Iran Will Not Have Any Relations With US - Journalist
    The statement comes in the wake of US President Donald Trump's announcement regarding his intention to pull troops out of Syria since, according to him, the terrorist groups there had been defeated.

    Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria, while Moscow has also been supporting the government forces' fight against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to civilians.

    Tehran Did Not Address Moscow Over S-400 Purchase

    Dzhagaryan went on saying that Tehran did not contact Moscow in order to buy Russian S-400 air defence complexes.

    "As far as I know, Iranian partners did not address us with such a request", the ambassador noted, adding that Moscow was committed to export control obligations in relation to Tehran.

    Russian Oil Companies Retain Interest in Iranian Market Under US Sanctions

    Levan Dzhagaryan stated that Russian oil companies have not lost interest in the Iranian market under renewed US sanctions.

    "It is clear that Russian oil companies have certain concerns related to the renewal of the sanctions regime, but I would not say that they have lost interest in the Iranian market. It is still early to draw any final conclusions", the envoy said.

    READ MORE: What You Should Know About the Newly Registered Mechanism for EU-Iran Trade

    Euro and United States 100-dollar banknotes and Iran's rial banknotes
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    EU Special Mechanism Not to Impact US Maximum Pressure on Iran - State Dept.
    The United States reinstated sanctions against Iran following the country's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the Iran nuclear agreement — in May. The first round of sanctions came into force in August, followed by a second round on November 5. The sanctions target not only Iran's economy but also those individuals and entities who continue to do business with Iran.

    Tehran's Right to Space Program

    The ambassador has also mentioned that Moscow believes that Iran has the right to develop its own space program and is confident of its peaceful nature.

    "We believe that Iran has the right to develop its space program, because, we are convicted, it is of an exclusively peaceful nature. The missile tests conducted in Iran do not contradict UN Security Council Resolution 2231 either", the diplomat said.

    Upcoming Astana Talks on Syria Likely to Address Situation in Idlib

    Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan has also touched upon the situation in Idlib and Turkey's potential offensive that are likely to become one of the central topics on the agenda of the upcoming Astana format summit on Syria.

    "I believe that the issue [of Turkey's possible offensive on Idlib] will be discussed among other issues, like it was addressed on 7 September 2018 during the previous meeting in this format in Tehran", the ambassador said.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani may hold a bilateral meeting to discuss the implementation of joint economic projects on the sidelines of the upcoming Russia-Iran-Turkey summit on Syria, Russian Ambassador to Tehran Levan Dzhagaryan told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: WH Cancelled Trump's Briefing With Intel Chiefs Amid Iran Row — Report

    "As a rule, the leaders of the two states take the opportunity to personally discuss current issues of bilateral cooperation on the sidelines of such events. The focus is likely to be on implementing existing joint projects in trade and economic sphere", the diplomat stressed.

    The summit is scheduled for February 14, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

    Related:

    Syria, Iran Agree to Ditch Dollar in Bilateral Transactions
    US Intel Chief Warns Israel: Iran Could Retaliate in Case of New Syria Strike
    Israeli PM, Russian Senior Diplomats Discuss Syria, Iran, Military Coordination
    Israel's Ex-Air Force Chief: Only Russia Can 'Get Iran Out of Syria'
    Tags:
    Oil, market, sanctions, S-400, Iran, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    From Gigi Hadid to Hillary Clinton: World Famous Women Who Wore Hijab
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse