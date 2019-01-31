Next Mobilizing Aid for Syria Conference to Be Held on March 13-14 - Paris

PARIS (Sputnik) – The third Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, which is devoted to mobilizing financial aid for the war-torn country, will be held on March 13-14, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"The ministers will make preparations for the Brussels III conference on the future of Syria, which the EU will host on March 13-14," the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement published on the ministry’s website on Wednesday.

During this meeting, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian would emphasize the importance of the unity among the EU member states for the successful political settlement of the Syrian crisis.

"He will also bring up the EU’s ability to exert pressure — for example, by imposing sanctions and political conditions on the funding of reconstruction aid," the statement added.

In September, the European Union said that the third edition of the Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region will be held in the last week of March 2019.

The previous edition of the conference managed to mobilize $4.4 billion in financial aid for Syria for 2018 and $3.4 billion for 2019-2020. In 2017, the international community pledged $6 billion in funding for Syria for 2017 and $3.7 billion for 2018-2020.