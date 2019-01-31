Next Mobilizing Aid for Syria Conference to Be Held on March 13-14 - Paris

"The ministers will make preparations for the Brussels III conference on the future of Syria, which the EU will host on March 13-14," the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement published on the ministry’s website on Wednesday.
During this meeting, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian would emphasize the importance of the unity among the EU member states for the successful political settlement of the Syrian crisis.
READ MORE: EU Pledges $600Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Syria, Lebanon, Jordan in 2017, 2018
"He will also bring up the EU’s ability to exert pressure — for example, by imposing sanctions and political conditions on the funding of reconstruction aid," the statement added.
The previous edition of the conference managed to mobilize $4.4 billion in financial aid for Syria for 2018 and $3.4 billion for 2019-2020. In 2017, the international community pledged $6 billion in funding for Syria for 2017 and $3.7 billion for 2018-2020.
