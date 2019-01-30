Kurdish Militia Blocks Aid Convoy to Syria's Hajin on US Orders - Russian MoD

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Kurdish militia units on Wednesday blocked a convoy of humanitarian aid sent by the Syrian authorities to the city of Hajin, forcing the vehicles to turn around, Lt. Gen. Sergei Solomatin, head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said.

According to Solomatin, Damascus, together with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent Society organized on 30 January shipment of humanitarian aid to Hajin, located on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River.

"A column of humanitarian aid consisting of 10 trucks carrying bottled water, food and medical supplies, as well as hygiene products and basic necessities, was blocked in the area of the settlement of Al-Husaynia by Kurdish units from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces," Solomating said at a briefing.

Solomatin specified that Kurdish militia forced the convoy to turn around, obeying strict orders by the US military officials.

READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Strike Near Hajin Results in 17 Civilian Casualties — Reports

The Arab-Kurdish detachments of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been engaged in a military operation against the Daesh in the terrorists' last outpost in the city of Hajin. The US-led coalition has been carrying out frequent airstrikes on Hajin and nearby villages under the pretext of assisting the SDF in its anti-Daesh fight.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia.