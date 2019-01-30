Register
14:48 GMT +330 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US dollar

    Syria, Iran Agree to Ditch Dollar in Bilateral Transactions

    CC0
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 120

    Iran sealed economic and trade deals with Syria on Monday, as Damascus is looking to its allies to help with the reconstruction effort after its eight-year-long war.

    Iran and Syria have agreed on measures that will allow bank transactions in their local currencies and non-dollar foreign currencies as the two countries have decided to deepen trade and investment relations.

    READ MORE: Four Good Reasons Why Russia Is Purging the Dollar From Its Reserves

    Damascus and Tehran signed 11 agreements, including a “long-term strategic economic cooperation deal”, which spans industry, trade and agriculture, on Monday.

    Dollars
    CC0
    Russian Prime Minister Reveals What Forced Moscow to Turn Its Back on Dollar
    According to Iranian Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, who is currently in Syria with a delegation of trade officials, the deals included “very important agreements on banking cooperation”.

    Addressing an Iranian-Syrian business forum in Damascus, Jahangiri stated that “ministers confirmed that banking transactions will take place very soon between the countries”.

    Chairman of the Syrian Chambers of Commerce Mohamad Hamsho, for his part, stressed that the deals had been concluded to “overcome obstacles with respect to the banking activity” between Damascus and Tehran.

    READ MORE: India and UAE to Deal in Local Currencies, Avoiding Dollar Transactions

    Jahangiri noted that Iran would also help repair power stations across the Arab Republic and set up a new plant in the coastal province of Latakia.

    Gold ingots
    CC0
    'Dollar Depreciation': Will Gold Replace Greenback as Global Reserve Currency?
    In addition, two memoranda of understanding (MOU) were inked between the railway authorities of the two countries, as well as between their investment promotion authorities.

    During the ongoing crisis in Syria, Iran has been sending military advisers to the country to help fight terrorists at Damascus’s official request.

    Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told the al-Alam News Network last June that Iran had no military bases in Syria, but if such a need occurred, “we will not hesitate”.

    Related:

    'Dollar Depreciation': Will Gold Replace Greenback as Global Reserve Currency?
    Putin-Trump Meeting May Weaken US Dollar Against Russian Ruble - Economists
    Erdogan Calls for Trade in National Currencies in Another Counter-Dollar Push
    EU's Plan to Challenge Dollar Dominance Won't Work Without Russia – Economist
    Tags:
    investment, trade, banking, transactions, dollar, Bashar al-Assad, Eshaq Jahangiri, Syria, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Not Your Father's Jog: Underwear Run Along the Danube in Serbia
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    Weathering the Twitterstorm
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse