Female Terrorist Killed After Attempted Stabbing Near Jerusalem - Police

"A terrorist attempted to stab a security guard at the Za'ayem checkpoint… The terrorist was neutralized by return fire," Rosenfeld said.
For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the international community.
