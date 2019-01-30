Level of Potential Conflict Worldwide Reaches Dangerous Point - Moscow

"The situation in the sphere of international security has not stabilized and even continued to deteriorate. The level of conflict potential has reached a very dangerous point", Ryabkov said at a meeting of the five nuclear powers in Beijing.
According to Ryabkov, Russia is witnessing a decline in strategic stability in the world against the background of some states' attempts to shatter the architecture of non-proliferation regimes and arms control.
"Some countries are making dangerous changes to their doctrines, including those leading to lowering the threshold for using nuclear weapons", the deputy foreign minister stressed.
On Tuesday, Sergey Ryabkov said that the Russian delegation hoped to discuss the situation around the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) with US State Department’s Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson in Beijing.
Russia has refuted allegations of being in breach of the agreement and complained that launchers on US defense systems in Europe are capable of firing cruise missiles at ranges banned by the INF accord.
Last week, the Russian permanent mission to NATO highlighted the risks to the European security posed by the potential collapse of the INF Treaty while stressing its commitment to preserve the crucial bilateral agreement with the United States.
According to Ryabkov, Moscow will continue efforts to preserve the agreement even after the announced suspension of US participation on 2 February.
The INF Treaty was signed in 1987 by then leader of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev and then US President Ronald Reagan. The leaders agreed to destroy all cruise or ground-launched ballistic missiles with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (310 and 3,400 miles).
