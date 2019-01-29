US Expects to Recapture Syrian Territories Held by Daesh Within Weeks - Official

US-backed forces will recapture the remaining Daesh* territory in Syria within a couple of weeks, according to acting Defence Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan.
The "disciplined" US withdrawal from Syria is still in its early stages, the acting the defence secretary stated.
Speaking further, the senior official said that the US was in early stages with regards to its announced military pullout from Syria.
"In terms of the withdrawal, [we are in] early stages," Shanahan said at the Pentagon. "We are on a deliberate, coordinated, disciplined withdrawal."
The statement comes after Pentagon spokesman Sean Robertson told Sputnik that the US troop numbers in Syria "will fluctuate" during the withdrawal process when he was asked to comment on reports that Washington had sent additional troops to the country.
International efforts are focusing on reaching a political settlement in Syria, the country's reconstruction, and the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
