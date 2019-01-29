Government of Palestinian Authority Resigns - Reports

The national unity government of Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah was formed in 2014 in order to reconcile the rival governments in the West Bank and Gaza.

"The government submitted a letter of resignation to President Mahmoud Abbas. It will continue to perform its duties and serve our people… until the formation of a new government", Prime Minister Hamdallah said at a meeting of the Cabinet on Tuesday, according to the news agency Wafa.

The news comes after reports suggesting that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas wants to replace the current government and put more pressure on the Hamas movement that controls the Gaza Strip. According to the prime minister's spokesperson Yussef al-Mahmoud, Hamdallah also welcomed those plans.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW