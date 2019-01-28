Iranian Army Rejects Israel's Claims About Attack on Iranian Bases in Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's claims about airstrikes on Iranian bases in Syria are baseless, Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) spokesman said on Monday.

"If the IRGC had had 12 casualties, there should have been funerals in Iran for them over the past 20 days," the IRGC spokesman Ramazan Sharif said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.

This comes after on January 21, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed it had hit Iranian military facilities based in Syria, including weapons depots in the area of Damascus International Airport, an intelligence center and a training camp, in response to a rocket strike at the Golan Heights.

The next day, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that in total 21 people were killed by Israeli strikes, including 12 members of IRGC.

Relations between Israel and Iran have been very strained recently. Israel has been opposing Iran's military presence in Syria, fearing Tehran might gain increased influence in the region. Iran, in turn, has stressed that in only sends advisers at the request of the Syrian government.