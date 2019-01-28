Iranian Army Rejects Israel's Claims About Attack on Iranian Bases in Syria

"If the IRGC had had 12 casualties, there should have been funerals in Iran for them over the past 20 days," the IRGC spokesman Ramazan Sharif said, as quoted by Mehr news agency.
READ MORE: IRGC: Tel Aviv Was Warned It Would Be 'Razed to the Ground' if it Attacked Syria
The next day, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that in total 21 people were killed by Israeli strikes, including 12 members of IRGC.
Relations between Israel and Iran have been very strained recently. Israel has been opposing Iran's military presence in Syria, fearing Tehran might gain increased influence in the region. Iran, in turn, has stressed that in only sends advisers at the request of the Syrian government.
All comments
Show new comments (0)