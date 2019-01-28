Syrian President Assad's Wife Asma Undergoes Successful Cancer Surgery

In early August 2018, the official Twitter account of Syria's president reported that the country's first lady had been diagnosed with a malignant breast tumour and started undergoing treatment for the earliest stage of the disease.

Bashar Assad's wife has undergone a "successful" operation as part of treatment for early-stage breast cancer, according to the Twitter account of the Syrian president.

"Asma Assad continues her treatment against the malignant tumour. Breast surgery at the Damascus military hospital has been successful", the press release said.

كما بدأتها بقوة وثقة وإيمان.. السيدة #أسماء_الأسد تتابع خطوات علاجها من الورم الخبيث.. وتجري عملية جراحية في الثدي بالمشفى العسكري بـ #دمشق تكللت بالنجاح..



رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية تتمنى للسيدة أسماء الشفاء العاجل.. pic.twitter.com/4X4nbqBrW1 — Syrian Presidency (@Presidency_Sy) 27 января 2019 г.

The statement comes after the president's office published a photo of Bashar Assad smiling next to his 42-year-old wife in the hospital.

The image was accompanied by a statement announcing that the first lady had been diagnosed with a malignant breast tumour, which had been discovered in its early stages, and that she had already begun treatment.

In a separate publication at the time, the presidency quoted Asma Assad as saying that she belongs "to the people who taught the world steadfastness, strength and how to face difficulties".

"My determination stems from your determination and strength in the past years", she added.