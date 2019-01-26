Tunnels Israel Found in Lebanon Older Than UNSC Resolution 1701 - Hezbollah

Late last year, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) launched operation Northern Shield, aimed at exposing Hezbollah's attack tunnels dug into Israel, later announcing that the Israeli military had located a total of four tunnels.

One of the tunnels the IDF found was over 13 years old, making UN Security Resolution 1701 irrelevant in this case as it had been dug before the document was adopted, Al-Mayadeen broadcaster reported, citing the Hezbollah leader as saying.

Hezbollah Planned Surprise Attack to 'Cause Earthquake' in Israel – IDF Chief

In an interview with the TV channel, the leader stressed that the tunnels would be used to enter Israeli territory in a forthcoming war.

Earlier reports stated that Israel was constructing a wall along its frontier to prevent any Hezbollah's efforts to infiltrate.

Israel and the United Nations consider the tunnels a violation of UN Resolution 1701, adopted to end Israel's 2006 war with Hezbollah. The discovery of the tunnels ramped up tensions between Israel and its northern neighbour, and prospects of a new large-scale armed conflict are looming large.