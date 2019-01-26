Children Feared Dead After Int'l Coalition Conducts Bombing in Syria - Reports

On 22 January, the Ikhbariya TV channel reported that coalition jets killed several civilians who were fleeing Baguz in Deir ez-Zor Province.

A heavy airstrike conducted by the US-led coalition fighting the Daesh* terrorist group might have resulted in children casualties in Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan's Rudaw English news outlet reported on Saturday citing a conflict monitor.

READ MORE: US-Led Coalition Confirms US Convoy in Syria Was Involved in Car Bomb Attack

This comes after earlier in the week, the Ikhbariya TV channel stated that US-led coalition jets struck vehicles carrying civilians who were fleeing the village, where US-led forces were battling Daesh. Following the reports, the Operation Inherent Resolve Joint Task Force said in a statement that the coalition was conducting an investigation into the attack to conclude if it had caused the deaths of civilians in Syria.

© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda Civilians in Syrian Village Killed in Coalition Airstrike - Reports

Syrian media have frequently reported civilian casualties resulting from US-led coalition airstrikes. Previously, the coalition acknowledged that at least 1,114 civilians have been killed in Syria and Iraq as a result of its campaign to defeat Daesh.

Syrian authorities have repeatedly called on the United Nations to hold those responsible for civilian deaths accountable and put an end to the US-led coalition's unauthorised presence on Syrian territory. The US-led coalition's activities in Syria is not endorsed by the Syrian government, President Bashar al-Assad nor the United Nations Security Council.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries