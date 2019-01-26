Register
26 January 2019
    Jenderes village in Afrin Canton in the north of Syria after aircraft and artillery shelling by the Turkish Armed Forces

    Damascus Accuses Ankara of Breaching 1998 Agreement - Reports

    Middle East
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently recalled the 1998 agreement with Damascus, saying the deal allows Ankara to enter Syria when it is threatened.

    The Syrian Foreign Ministry reacted to the recent statement by Erdogan concerning the 1998 Adana agreement, accusing Turkey of violating the accord since 2011 by supporting terrorists and occupying Syrian territory, SANA reported, citing a representative in the ministry.

    "Syria confirms that it is in compliance with the Adana Interstate Agreement on Combating Terrorism in all its forms and all agreements related to it, but the Turkish regime has been violating the agreement since 2011 up to now by sponsoring and supporting terrorism, training militants and making it easier for them to go to SAR, or through the occupation of Syrian territories with terrorist groups it controls it or directly with the help of the Turkish Armed Forces," Syrian state television quoted a source in the ministry as saying.

    In this file photo taken on December 30, 2018, shows a line of US military vehicles in Syria's northern city of Manbij
    © AFP 2018 / Delil SOULEIMAN
    Washington 'Created a Nightmare' for Ankara: US Should Protect Turkey From Syrian Kurds, Slow Troop Exit - Senator
    The ministry called on Ankara to "activate" the 1998 agreement, leaving the boundary territories in the state as they were before the beginning of the war in 2011.

    READ MORE: Erdogan: 1998 Deal Allows Turkey to Enter Syria When it is Threatened

    Syria, Turkey Relations Tense Amid Plans for New Ankara Op in Manbij

    Tensions between the two sides of the Adana agreement recently flared up, as Turkey mulled over a new operation against Kurdish-held areas of Syria after its military success in Afrin.

    Damascus is negotiating with the Kurds, who are seeking support amid Ankara's military plans.

    Shot with an extreme telephoto lens and through haze from the outskirts of Suruc at the Turkey-Syria border, Daesh militants are seen after placing their group's flag on a hilltop at the eastern side of the town of Kobani, Syria (File)
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Kurdish Militia Detains Teen Daesh Supporter From US in Syria's Deir ez-Zor – Report

    READ MORE: Damascus Confirms Talks With Kurds Intensified Due to Threats by Turkey

    Erdogan, in turn, recently emphasised that Turkey should have control "in the field" and is not open to other suggestions.

    Prior to that, Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the Turkish Army was ready to start an offensive against Kurdish forces on the eastern bank of the Euphrates at the earliest opportunity. However, after talks with US President Donald Trump, who informed his Turkish counterpart of plans to withdraw US troops from Syria, Erdogan shelved his plans, saying that the offensive would be launched only after the US forces' complete pullout.

    READ MORE: Turkish Forces Strike Kurdish YPG Positions in Tell Rifaat — Reports

