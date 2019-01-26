Tornado Leaves At Least 11 Injured, Two Dead in Turkey's Antalya (VIDEO)

At least 11 people were injured at Turkey's Antalya Airport a result of a tornado, Münir Karaloğlu, the province's governor, told national media.

"Eleven were injured, including one critically. A university student went missing in Kuzderesi in the Kemer district," Antalya Governor Münir Karaloğlu said, as quoted by the Anadolu News Agency.

LATEST — Tornado strikes Turkey's tourism capital Antalya, leaving a 13-year-old child dead and 8 people injuredhttps://t.co/n8BTaRy4mu pic.twitter.com/vmuP6xHlT6 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) January 24, 2019

He added that the airport continues to operate normally, despite the incident.

​Bayram Demir, 40, a municipality employee, was seriously injured and later pronounced dead in hospital.

Antalya Havalimanı’nda inanılmaz görüntüler! Fırtına çıktı yolcular çığlıklarla panik yaşadı… #Antalya pic.twitter.com/tEsvNCqQmH — FOX HABER (@FOXhaber) January 26, 2019

​The tornado started on Wednesday night, hitting Antalya's Kumluca, Kemer and Finike areas. It damaged buildings, agricultural areas, and vehicles.