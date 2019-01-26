Tornado Leaves At Least 11 Injured, Two Dead in Turkey's Antalya (VIDEO)

"Eleven were injured, including one critically. A university student went missing in Kuzderesi in the Kemer district," Antalya Governor Münir Karaloğlu said, as quoted by the Anadolu News Agency.
LATEST — Tornado strikes Turkey's tourism capital Antalya, leaving a 13-year-old child dead and 8 people injured
He added that the airport continues to operate normally, despite the incident.
Bayram Demir, 40, a municipality employee, was seriously injured and later pronounced dead in hospital.
Antalya Havalimanı'nda inanılmaz görüntüler! Fırtına çıktı yolcular çığlıklarla panik yaşadı…
The tornado started on Wednesday night, hitting Antalya's Kumluca, Kemer and Finike areas. It damaged buildings, agricultural areas, and vehicles.
