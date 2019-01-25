US Reportedly Sends Scores of Trucks With Arms to Syria Amid Troop Exit (VIDEO)

A video which allegedly shows the US deploying trucks loaded with weapons and logistical equipment to Syria, has emerged on the Internet. The authenticity of the footage has yet to be confirmed.
Iran's Press TV reported that in the video, a column of more than 100 vehicles ostensibly coming from Iraq's Kurdistan Region enters Syria to the east of the Euphrates.
According to Press TV, the weapons were deployed to US military bases in the cities of Hasakah, Raqqa and Aleppo.
READ MORE: US Starts Withdrawal of Military Hardware From Syria 'for Security Reasons'
The alleged deployment comes after President Donald Trump tweeted in mid-January that US troops in Syria are starting their pullout "while hitting the little remaining ISIS [Daesh] terrorists from many directions".
In December 2018, Trump announced plans to withdraw roughly 2,000 US troops from Syria within the next several months, in a move that he claimed can be explained by the fact that American forces had implemented their task of obliterating Daesh in the Arab country.
At the same time, the White House pledged that the US-led international coalition's fight against terrorism would continue.
READ MORE: 'Confusion Around US Withdrawal From Syria Undermines US Credibility' — Army Gen
A US-led coalition of over 70 member-nations has been conducting military operations against the Daesh terror group in Syria and Iraq. Coalition strikes in Syria are neither authorised by the government of President Bashar Assad nor by the United Nations Security Council.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State/IS), a terrorist group banned in Russia and a wide number of other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)