Netanyahu Accuses Two Major Israeli Channels of Trying to Install Leftist Gov’t

The Israeli prime minister claims that the media are working with his left-wing opponents to subvert his attempt to be re-elected in the April 2019 elections by leaking sensitive data from an investigation launched against him by the attorney general.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took a swipe at the major local TV channels Hadashot and Channel 13 in an address posted on Twitter, accusing them of "propaganda" and trying to "brainwash" the public. He believes that they are doing so in a bid to establish a "left-wing regime" in the country.

Netanyahu claimed in his statement that both channels are brainwashing Israelis "every night with unending false and distorted leaks" of materials from an investigation that was launched into the prime minister's alleged acts of bribery. He also urged citizens to resist the media's influence and express their own will at the elections.

But not all Twitterians listened to his call, slamming Netanyahu for his statements.

"The rule of law is the left?! You scum!" a user named Racheli Nachum wrote.

"False? On the contrary, libel, you corrupt", another user named Omer Perry added.

Others slammed him for a lack of faith in his citizens' ability to differentiate propaganda from real news.

"Your contempt for the intelligence of an ordinary citizen is beyond the pale", one user named Uri Or wrote.

But there were also those, who defended the prime minister and pointed to his accomplishments during his time in office.

"After ten years of silence in power and you cry? […] forgetting all the good things he did in the country. Our economic and security situation has never been so good", a user named Shay wrote.

Netanyahu is being investigated and questioned by Israeli police in two cases on accounts of fraud, breach of trust, and bribery. He is suspected of receiving inappropriately great benefits from businessmen and offering political favours to the Yediot Ahronot newspaper group in exchange for favourable coverage.