Iron Dome Reportedly Set Up in Tel Aviv as Damascus Mulls Retaliatory Strike

Israel conducted airstrikes on Damascus International Airport on 20 and 21 January after it intercepted a missile over the Golan Heights. The IDF claims to have targeted Iranian military bases.

Israel deployed the Iron Dome short-range missile defence system in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area on 24 January, The Times of Israel reported citing the IDF statement. The deployment comes the day after Syrian Envoy to the UN Bashar Jaafari suggested that Syria might exercise its right to self-defence and launch an airstrike on Tel Aviv Airport in response to recent Israeli air raids on Damascus International Airport.

Also, earlier the Al-Jarida Kuwaiti newspaper reported, citing an anonymous source, that chief of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, suggested conducting attacks deep within Israel ahead of elections slated for April. He reportedly said that such attacks will ensure Netanyahu's poor performance in the elections.

The situation recently escalated on both the southern and northern Israeli border. A Palestinian was killed and one Israeli soldier injured as the result of new clashes along the Gaza border in the south. The IDF also intercepted a missile over the disputed Golan Heights that reportedly came from Syrian territory. Israel responded to the launch by conducting airstrikes on Damascus International Airport for two consecutive days, claiming to be targeting Iranian military targets.

Israel has repeatedly accused Tehran of having a military presence in Syria. Iran has denied the claims on multiple occasions, insisting that its military presence in the country is limited to sending military advisors to help Damascus fight terrorists.