Putin: if US Carries Plan to Withdraw From Syria, It May Stabilise Situation

The US suddenly announced the withdrawal of its troops from Syria late in 2018, after President Donald Trump announced that Daesh* forces had been eliminated in the country.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if the US goes through with its plan to pull out of Syria, it may positively affect the stability in the north-east of the Arab Republic.

"If such steps will indeed be taken, it will be a positive change. It will help stabilize the situation in this troubled region of the Syrian state, which is currently under control of Kurdish forces", Putin said.

Putin said that Russia supports Damascus' efforts to establish a dialogue with Kurdish representatives amid the American pull-out. His Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, added that it's crucial to prevent the creation of a power vacuum in the region after US troops pull out.

Washington announced the withdrawal of its troops stationed in Syria within three months in the middle of December 2018. US President Donald Trump noted that American troops had eliminated Daesh* and could now return home.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia

