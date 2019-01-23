Blast Rocks Syria's Afrin, Casualties Feared - Reports (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The explosion comes just days after a strong bomb blast in the northern city of Afrin, Syria leaving dozens of people dead and wounded, according to media reports.

An explosion has hit the Syrian city of Afrin, casualties have been reported, according to the TV channel Sky News Arabia. According to preliminary data, a car bomb has exploded. Other details have not yet been disclosed.

"Syrian sources: there are dead and wounded from a car bomb explosion near the headquarters of a faction of Ankara in the Syrian city of Afrin", Sky News Arabia said on Twitter.

مصادر سورية: قتلى وجرحى في انفجار سيارة مفخخة قرب مقر فصيل تابع لأنقرة في مدينة عفرين السورية — سكاي نيوز عربية-الآن (@SkyNewsArabia_B) 23 января 2019 г.

— Idris Al Oso (@IdrisAlOso4) 23 января 2019 г.

— zana amedi (@zana_medi) 23 января 2019 г.

On 20 January, 10 people were killed and 18 others were injured in two bomb explosions in the Syrian city of Afrin, a source in the Free Syrian Army (FSA) told Sputnik.

A year ago Turkey and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) opposition forces launched Operation Olive Branch in the northern Syrian district of Afrin aimed at "clearing" the YPG and the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) from Turkey's Syrian border. In March of last year, Ankara announced that Afrin was under the complete control of Turkish forces.