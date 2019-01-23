IDF Says Israeli Jets Struck Hamas Targets in Northern Gaza After Border Unrest

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that their fighter jets carried out strikes in the northern Gaza Strip targeting a Hamas camp in response to "terrorist" fire on the Israel-Gaza border.

Local media reported late on Tuesday that the Israeli Air Force stroke targets in the Northern Gaza Strip following Tuesday's escalation along the border.

"Terrorists shot at our troops stationed along Israel’s border fence with Gaza several times throughout the day. In response, IDF fighter jets struck several terror sites in a Hamas military camp in the northern Gaza Strip," the IDF said on Twitter.

The IDF said on Tuesday that an Israeli officer had been injured in clashes with Palestinians, who participated in riots along the Gaza border. In response, an Israeli tank attacked an observation post used by Hamas.

The Gaza Health Ministry said a Palestinian was killed and two others were injured as a result of the Israeli attack.