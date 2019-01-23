Civilians in Syrian Village Killed in Coalition Airstrike - Reports

Several civilians were killed after a coalition airstrike in Syrian Baguz village, while they were trying to flee from Daesh* terrorists, local Ikhbariya TV reported, quoting local sources.
The Syrian media have frequently reported about civilian casualties as a result of the strikes.
Previously, the Syrian authorities have called on the United Nations to hold those responsible for the civilian casualties accountable and put an end to the coalition's unauthorized presence on Syrian territory.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia, US and many other countries.
