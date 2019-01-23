Nusra Front Terrorists Attack Syrian Army Positions in Idlib

The terrorists' offensive near Abu-Sharjah settlement was thwarted by Syrian Army's fire and the terrorists withdrew to their original positions, Russian centre for Syrian reconciliation reported.
Russian military also reported that it is interacting with Turkey, adding that Ankara is being informed about the situation in the Idlib settlements attacked by militants.
*Al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
