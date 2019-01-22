Israeli Interception of Syrian Missile Caught on Snowboarder's Camera in Golans

Israel's Iran Dome aerial defence system shot down a missile that had been fired at the northern Golan Heights on 20 January, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) tweeted.

A snowboarder at the the popular Mount Hermon ski resort in the disputed Golan Heights accidentally filmed the interception of a Syrian rocket by Israeli air defences on 20 January.

READ MORE: Israel Closes Sole Ski Resort Mount Hermon Due to Escalation in Syria — IDF

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have shared the video on their official Twitter account:

Look at what Israeli families skiing in northern Israel saw above them yesterday… #StopIran pic.twitter.com/aRAEHCnKVX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 21 January 2019

The video emerged shortly before the IDF said that they had decided to temporarily close the country's ski resort to tourists following massive strikes on Syria.

"Based on the results of the assessment of the situation, it was decided that Hermon would not be open to visitors today", the IDF tweeted.

לאור הערכת המצב הוחלט כי אתר החרמון לא ייפתח היום (ב', 21.01.19) למבקרים. אין הנחיות נוספות לתושבי הגולן והאזור, והשגרה נמשכת. יש להישמע להוראות פיקוד העורף שימסרו באם יידרש — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) 20 January 2019

The IDF earlier claimed that the Iron Dome air defence system had shot down a missile launched at the Golan Heights.

A short while ago, a rocket was fired at the northern Golan Heights and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. pic.twitter.com/RXM7OvdeyJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) 20 January 2019

The Israeli military previously announced that it had hit alleged Iranian targets, including "military facilities of [Iranian unit] Quds Force, including weapons depots, mainly in the area of Damascus International Airport, Iranian intelligence center, Iranian training camp" in Syria in response to the rocket fired at the Golan Heights.

READ MORE: Israeli Defence Forces Release VIDEO of Strike on Syrian Air Defences

© REUTERS / Facebook Diary of a Mortar Shell in Damascus/Youmiyat Qadifat Hawun fi Damashq Syrian Air Defences Destroyed Over 30 Israeli Missiles, Guided Bombs - Russian Military

The Russian military later said in a statement that Syrian air defences had managed to destroy over 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs while repulsing the attack.

The Israeli strike left four Syrian servicemen dead and 6 others injured; it also partially damaged the airport's infrastructure.

Israel has repeatedly voiced concern over "Iranian entrenchment" in Syria and its alleged military presence in the Arab Republic. Tehran, on the other hand, has consistently stressed it has only been sending military advisers to Syria to help fight against terrorism.