Israel Strikes Syria Using Immunity Provided by Some UNSC Members - Damascus

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that those who threatened Israel and vowed to destroy it would bear "full responsibility".

Israel has been carrying out strikes on alleged Iranian targets in Syria for two days in a row. According to the Russian military, the Syrian air defence forces destroyed over 30 cruise missiles and guided bombs for that period of time.

Following the attacks, Iranian Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh stated that Iran was " ready to fight against Israel and eliminate it from the Earth."

Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of having a military presence in Syria, as well as suspected attempts to build a base there. However, Tehran has strongly refuted the claims, insisting that it's military presence in the country is limited to sending military advisors at Damascus' request to help fight terrorists.

