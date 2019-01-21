Syria Belongs to Syrians, Turkey to Give it Back to Its Owners ASAP - Erdogan

Commenting on the upcoming Wednesday meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, President Erdogan stated that he is planning to discuss the creation of a security zone in Syria. He reportedly noted, however, that Ankara would never allow turning "Syria into a swamp" like northern Iraq.
"We will ensure the security of our borders on our own. We will defeat Daesh* ourselves, and I told [US President Donald] Trump: it’s enough if you provide logistical support to us. We will also take Manbij and give it back to its hosts", Erdogan stated.
The situation in Syria changed after US President Donald Trump revealed his plans to withdraw troops from the war-torn country, claiming that the American forces had won the fight against the Daesh terror group.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
