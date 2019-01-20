Register
18:57 GMT +320 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sunday, April 29, 2018 file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. left. is greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a press conference at the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv.

    Despite Good Photo Ops, US' Anti-Iran Summit Will Flop Before It Starts - Journo

    © AP Photo / THOMAS COEX
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Tehran has condemned the upcoming meeting, scheduled to take place in Warsaw in mid-February, branding it a "desperate anti-Iran circus."

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's bid to give new life to the faltering anti-Iranian momentum among Washington's allies is setting up to fail before it starts, Israeli journalist Zvi Bar'el suggests.

    Commenting on the upcoming 13-14 February summit in the Polish capital, where the US is hoping to gather the leaders of "more than 70 countries", including all EU members, Israel and Washington's Arab allies, the Haaretz contributor argued that "it's not clear what the conference is meant to achieve," since the Trump administration has already withdrawn from the Iran nuclear deal, while "efforts to persuade the European Union to follow suit have failed."

    "Usually, such a conference is convened prior to some diplomatic or military move. But this time, it seems to be an effort to maintain the anti-Iranian momentum, given that threats and pressure haven't persuaded Iran either to reopen the nuclear deal or negotiate a separate deal on its ballistic missile program."

    Saudi-Qatari Spat (and a Lot More) Left Undealt With

    Just as significantly, Bar'el noted that Marine Corps Gen. (ret) Anthony Zinni, the US envoy tasked with ironing out the diplomatic dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia, resigned earlier this month, citing regional leaders' "unwillingness" to "agree to a viable mediation effort that we offered to conduct or assist in implementing."

    In this Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2013 photo, U.S. troops listen to Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, as he speaks at the Al Udeid air base in Qatar.
    © AP Photo / Mark Wilson, Pool
    Qatar Makes 'Generous Offer' Amid US Base Expansion
    Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been locked in an "Arab Cold War" since the wave of colour revolutions rocking the Middle East since the early 2010s, with tensions escalating in 2017 after Riyadh and its UAE, Bahraini and Egyptian allies broke off diplomatic relations with Doha and launched a blockade against the tiny country.

    The dispute halted progress on the Middle East Strategic Alliance, or "Arab NATO", a proposed US-led coalition of Arab states against Iran.

    Israel, Ba'rel noted, may be "predictably happy" about the upcoming Warsaw conference, "especially since it may give Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a chance to be photographed shaking hands with Arab leaders…Nevertheless, it's hard to imagine this conference persuading the rival Arab states to take practical steps against Iran," he indicated.

    American soldier standing on an armored vehicle
    © AP Photo / APTV
    'Very Negative Development': Saudi Prince Slams US Troop Withdrawal From Syria
    Ultimately, the observer suggested that the problem for President Trump's policy against Iran is that it requires a series of highly unlikely events to take place. Riyadh and Doha would have to reconcile, Baghdad would need to reduce its ties with Tehran, Lebanon would have to reduce Hezbollah's influence on government decision-making, Saudi Arabia would need to be persuaded  to end its war in Yemen, and Ankara would have to be convinced to cut its ties with the Iranians.

    "So far, each of these tasks has proven impossible, and accomplishing all of them would evidently require replacing all the Arab states' leaders," Ba'rel stressed.

    Related:

    Trump Advisor Bolton Says Groundwork Being Laid for Anti-Iranian 'Arab NATO'
    Spy Allegations Aim to Strain 'Historic Ties' Between Iran, Europe – Tehran
    US-Sponsored 'Anti-Iran' Summit May Flop as EU Leaders Hint They May Not Attend
    US Missile Defense Systems in Europe Needed to Counter Iran Threat - US Official
    Iran's Satellite Fails to Reach Orbit, Crashes Into Indian Ocean - Reports
    Netanyahu Reportedly Asked for Trump's Support Ahead of Iran Nuke Archive Op
    Tags:
    'Arab NATO', summit, analysis, Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), Iran, Israel, Europe, United States, Middle East, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Turkish Luxury Ghost Town
    'Disney' Desolation: A Tour of Luxury Turkish Ghost Town
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    #SOTU: ‘We’re closed’
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse