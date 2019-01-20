Israeli Military Claims It Shot Down Missile Fired at Northern Golan Heights

Earlier in the day, Syrian air defence systems successfully repelled an Israeli attack in the country's south.

Israel's Iron Dome air defence system shot down a rocket that had been fired at the Golan Heights on Sunday, the press service of the Israeli army said.

A short while ago, a rocket was fired at the northern Golan Heights and was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. pic.twitter.com/RXM7OvdeyJ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 20, 2019

The military did not specify where the missile had been launched from.

Earlier, a resolution urging Israel to withdraw from the entirety of the Golan Heights was adopted by the majority of countries represented in the UN General Assembly.

Israel and Syria have been at loggerheads over the disputed Golan Heights. Israel occupied the area as a result of the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria, and annexed the territory in 1981. The annexation was never officially recognised by the international community.

Israel and Syria still remain at war as a result of the conflict and the lack of formal diplomatic relations between the two states.