Afghan Leader Ghani Officially Registered as Presidential Candidate

"I am honoured to register my nomination alongside @AmrullahSaleh2 & @VPdanesh for July elections. As a team of state builders, our focus will remain to be on building a strong, self-reliant state. In that effort, we won't compromise the state's legitimacy in service to our people," Ghani said via his official Twitter feed.
At least ten other politicians have registered for the race so far, according to local media.
At the end of last year, the Afghan Independent Election Commission said that the election would be held on July 20, three months later than initially planned. Sunday marks the last day when candidates can still enter the presidential race.
