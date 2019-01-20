Spy Allegations Aim to Strain 'Historic Ties' Between Iran, Europe – Tehran

The German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the suspect had access to highly sensitive information, including the deployment of troops in Afghanistan, and passed it along to the Iranian secret services.

Tehran has rejected any connections to a German army translator who is currently accused of carrying out espionage on behalf of Iran.

"We are not surprised by this news, which comes amid unjust security accusations raised by those who seek to sabotage relations between Iran and Europe at this important and sensitive stage," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi pointed out.

READ MORE: Germany to Protect Its Companies’ Exports, Investments in Iran From US Sanctions

He also referred to those who oppose "old and historic relations" between Iran and "many European countries", including signatories to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

These people are "making every effort to lodge charges and make allegations in order to make these relations strained", Qassemi added.

The statement came after the German magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier this week that a 50-year-old Bundeswehr employee, who allegedly colluded with the Iranian intelligence service for several years, has been arrested in Germany.

READ MORE: Economy Minister: Germany to Help Firms Trading With Iran 'Where It Can'

"Abdul Hamid S. is strongly suspected of having worked for a foreign intelligence agency. The suspect was a language expert and cultural adviser for the Bundeswehr (German Armed Forces). In this capacity, he is believed to have passed insights to an Iranian intelligence agency," Der Spiegel cited the federal prosecutor’s office as saying in a statement.

© Fotolia / Borna_Mir EU Believes No Credible Peaceful Alternative to Iran Nuclear Deal Exists

The suspect, who is Afghan-German dual national, reportedly had access to sensitive information related to troop deployments in Afghanistan and other areas of interest. On Tuesday, he appeared before a judge, who ordered him to remain in custody pending the investigation.

While the German Foreign Ministry has already expressed serious concern about the alleged incident, the country's Defence Ministry have not confirmed the report yet, but said that it was informed about the Abdul Hamid S. espionage case.

Earlier, the European Union added two Iranians and an Iranian intelligence unit to its terrorist list. Tehran condemned the move, which it said has been based on allegations the Islamic Republic was seeking to carry out terrorist operations on European soil.