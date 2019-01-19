Saudi Women No Longer Need Male Permission for Childbirth Procedures - Reports

Previous regulations required women in Saudi Arabia to obtain a signed permission from their male guardians over a wide range of childbirth procedures but now they are allowed to decide independently how they want to deliver, according to the outlet.
The decision comes as part of an easing of rules on gender separation in Saudi Arabia. Last year, Saudi women were officially allowed to get behind the wheel and attend football matches.
