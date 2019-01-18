Register
13:11 GMT +318 January 2019
    Syrian fighters attend a mock battle in anticipation of an attack by the regime on Idlib province and the surrounding countryside, during a graduation of new Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) members at a camp in the countryside of the northern Idlib province on August 14, 2018

    UK-Backed 'Free Syrian Police' Disbands in Idlib, Replaced by Jihadists – Report

    © AFP 2018 / OMAR HAJ KADOUR
    Middle East
    Syria's Idlib province is the last major stronghold of jihadist militant groups and other armed opposition groups in the war-torn country, with up to 80,000 terrorists thought to be concentrated in the area.

    The 'Free Syrian Police', a 3,300-person strong policing force which has received substantial support from the British and Dutch governments, has been dismantled after Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an alliance of jihadist groups including the Nusra Front,* took over the majority of Idlib province in recent infighting, Middle East Eye has reported.

    The policing force was dissolved as part of the terms of an agreement between the jihadist and non-jihadist militants, with territories not governed directly by Turkey coming under the control of the militants' National Salvation Government, which controls much of Idlib.

    Su-22 jet of the Syrian Air Force. File photo
    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresensky
    Syrian Army Will Liberate 'Every Inch of Syria' Even if US Doesn't Withdraw - MFA Source Tells Sputnik
    Citing local media, MEE noted that Hayat Tahrir al-Sham-affiliated 'Islamic police' will now be deployed to the area to fill the void.

    "The damage in the region will not be limited now [that] the Free Syrian Police have stopped working on security, corruption and the spread of robberies and crimes, but a large number of police officers who are defectors from the Syrian government will be harmed and become unemployed, and this will damage society in general," Fadi Yassin, a resident and activist in the town of Kafr Rumah, told the outlet.

    Half a dozen Western countries including the United Kingdom have provided support for the Free Syrian Police. Last month, the UK's Foreign Office accused the BBC of "inaccurate and misleading" reporting after it alleged that money going to the policing force has been going to Nusra Front terrorists instead.

    Late last month, Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said that Damascus's priority remains the liberation of Idlib province from the terrorist groups concentrated there. On January 8, Syrian media reported that additional troops had arrived in the provinces of Idlib, Aleppo and Hama to repel Hayat Tahrir al-Sham militant attacks amid terrorist threats to shell residential areas of Aleppo and conduct other provocative operations.

    *Aka al-Qaeda in Syria. A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

