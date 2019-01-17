Syrian Army Eliminates Terrorist Group Trying to Reach Palmyra - Reports

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - The Syrian servicemen eliminated on Thursday a group of terrorists, who were trying to get from the US-controlled At Tanf region in Syria's south to the city of Palmyra, SANA reported.

According to the SANA news agency, the terrorists were trying to reach by car Al-Halba desert located in about 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) south of Palmyra.

The Syrian servicemen destroyed the terrorists' vehicle. During the searches of the car rifles and machine guns have been found along with the bodies of two terrorists, the news outlet reported.

READ MORE: Syria Will Not Tolerate Militants in Idlib, US Base in At Tanf — Baath Party

© AP Photo / Hussein Malla Macron: France to Keep Military Presence in Syria-Iraq Region Over Next Year to Battle Daesh

Another group of terrorists attempted to get to Palmyra on motorcycles from the east. The Syrian servicemen detained three militants and seized their bikes, the news agency added.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011 with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and militant and terrorist organizations. The US At Tanf military base has been used by Washington to train and equip Syrian opposition forces. The United States occupies a 55-kilometre zone around its military base.