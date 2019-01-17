Syria Could Be Arab League Member Again if All States Agree – Secretary General

BEIRUT (Sputnik) – Syria could return to the Arab League if all other Arab states give their consent to that, Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said on Thursday after the meeting with Lebanese President Michel Aoun.

"It will not be difficult for Syria as a founder state [of the Arab League] to include the issue [of reinstatement] to the agenda of the Arab intergovernmental council if there is a pan-Arabic consensus and there are no objections. If the Arab states reach consensus on calling Syria to return to its seat, we, on behalf of Secretariat, are ready to give it such an opportunity," Gheit said.

READ MORE: Arab League Will Not Raise Syria Presence at Tunis Summit — Deputy Chief

© Sputnik / Mikhail Alaeddin Damascus Turned Down Invitation to Arab League Summit in Beirut - Ambassador

Earlier in the day, Syrian Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Abdulkarim Ali said that Damascus had received an invitation to take part in the League’s economic summit on January 19-20 and refused to do that.

The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 after the war in the country broke out. Member states then recalled their ambassadors from the country. However, the Arab countries are now making steps to re-establish diplomatic ties with Damascus.