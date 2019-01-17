Syria Could Be Arab League Member Again if All States Agree – Secretary General

"It will not be difficult for Syria as a founder state [of the Arab League] to include the issue [of reinstatement] to the agenda of the Arab intergovernmental council if there is a pan-Arabic consensus and there are no objections. If the Arab states reach consensus on calling Syria to return to its seat, we, on behalf of Secretariat, are ready to give it such an opportunity," Gheit said.
READ MORE: Arab League Will Not Raise Syria Presence at Tunis Summit — Deputy Chief
The Arab League suspended Syria’s membership in 2011 after the war in the country broke out. Member states then recalled their ambassadors from the country. However, the Arab countries are now making steps to re-establish diplomatic ties with Damascus.
All comments
Show new comments (0)