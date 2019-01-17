There Were No and Will Be No Foreign Military Forces in Iraq - Defence Ministry

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) – Iraq does not need and will not need foreign troops on its territory and assures that the US forces currently deployed in the country are there in an advisory capacity, a spokesman for the Iraqi Defense Ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Washington does not have any bases in Iraq. There is not even a single US base under US command in Iraq, in the first place. Secondly, all those present are advisers from the international coalition, there is coaching, plans for army training, logistical support, air force efforts," Maj. Gen. Tahsin Khafaji said.

He stressed that when Iraq was fighting to defeat the Daesh* terrorist group, it led ground actions on its own, with foreign support consisting only of advising, arming and air operations.

"I believe that we have succeeded as a team in working with the international coalition and all friendly and fraternal countries to defeat terrorism… I confirm that there were no and there will be no foreign military forces on our borders and in our county," Khafaji noted.

The Defence Ministry's statements come after in October 2018, media reported, citing the Pentagon, that the number of the US servicemen in Iraq stood at around 5,000.

In December 2017, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced a victory over the Daesh jihadists after over three years of fighting, but said that local security and law enforcement services would continue eliminating Daesh sleeper cells.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia