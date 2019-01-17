Israeli Museum To Take Down 'McJesus' Statue After Christians Clash With Police

The controversial artwork features McDonald's mascot Ronald McDonald nailed to a cross - something the author views as a touch of consumerism on Christian values. The artist himself, however, asked the museum to withdraw the statue from display after joining a pro-Palestinian movement.

The Haifa Museum of Art has been forced to take down an artwork which offended the country's Arab Christian minority community.

The exhibit called "McJesus", which depicts a crucified Ronald McDonald, will be removed "as soon as possible", Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch-Rotem said, as quoted by the Haaretz newspaper.

"We regret the distress caused to the Christian community in Haifa and the physical harm and violence that followed it," she said.

Last week, Israeli Culture Minister Miri Regev urged the museum administration to remove the sculpture following mass protests, which saw crowds of Arab Christians confront police, leaving three officers with injuries.

Janei Leinonen, the Finnish artist who crafted the sculpture, later asked the museum to remove the piece in solidarity with the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which looks to tackle international support for what it calls Israel's oppression of Palestinians.

The artwork was displayed as part part of the museum's Sacred Goods exhibition, which addresses the interaction of today's consumerism-driven culture with religion and faith.