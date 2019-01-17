Register
04:05 GMT +317 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Israel and Palestine flags

    US' Middle East Plan: 90 Percent of West Bank for Palestine, Divided Jerusalem

    © AP Photo /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    101

    TEL AVIV (Sputnik) – The plan for the peaceful settlement of the Middle Eastern crisis, which is being prepared by the administration of US President Donald Trump will be presented in the coming months, the Israeli Reshet 13 broadcaster reported, citing the source, who attended a closed briefing by a US official on the plan.

    Under the plan, Palestine will receive twice more the territory they currently control. However, the historic center of Jerusalem, including its religious sites and nearby districts, and the western part of the city will remain under Israel’s sovereignty, according to the outlet.

    Moreover, Israelis will be able to annex major settlement areas in the West Bank and keep isolated settlements under their control without being able to enlarge them. However, Israel will have to evacuate the so-called illegal settlement outposts.

    READ MORE: How Two Convicted Felons Tried Ruining 'Clown Prince' Kushner's Middle East Plan

    The plan also suggested that the losses from the scheme should be compensated from the mechanism of territorial exchanges, the broadcaster noted. The outlet argued that the plan was the most suitable option of the Middle Eastern crisis settlement for Israel which had emerged over the past 20 years.

    Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner sits before the start of an Iftar dinner at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 6, 2018
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Kushner Gets Schooled by Abbas After Claiming Palestinian Leader 'Scared' of US Peace Plan
    The United States reportedly expect Palestinians to abandon their claims for the whole territory of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including the historic part of the city. Moreover, Washington expects some concessions from Israel, which opposes the division of Jerusalem and Palestinian statehood.

    READ MORE: Israel Tries to Lead Peace Process Into 'Dark Tunnel' — Palestinian Ambassador

    The outlet noted that the US administration planned to roll out the paper several weeks ago but decided to put the move off until after the Israeli parliamentary elections, scheduled for 9 April.

    Israel-Palestine Diplomatic Niceties Echo, But IDF Soldiers Still Destroy Homes
    © AP Photo / UNRWA
    Israel-Palestine Diplomatic Niceties Echo, But IDF Soldiers Still Destroy Homes
    The Trump administration has been working on its peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian settlement for months. However, Palestinians have rejected Washington’s involvement in the settlement of their conflict with Israelis after Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City despite the condemnation of the Muslim world and the UN recommendations to refrain from establishing diplomatic missions in the city until its legal status is settled.

    READ MORE: Israeli Defense Forces Record 1st Rocket Launch from Gaza in Over 1 Month

    Israeli-Palestinian relations have been tense for decades, but tensions escalated in late March when Palestinians kicked off the Great Return March protests along the Gaza Strip, which dramatically evolved into violent clashes between Israeli security forces and demonstrators. 

    Related:

    Iran's Missiles Used in Satellite Launches Threaten Europe, Middle East - Pompeo
    Zarif Slams Upcoming International Summit on Middle East as 'Anti-Iran Circus'
    There’s Glaring Lack of Attention on Many Other Issues in Middle East - Scholar
    Mike Pompeo Heralds 'Real New Beginning' in US Middle East Policy
    Tags:
    peace plan, settlement, conflict, Trump administration, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Former Beatle Ringo Starr with wife Barbara Bach, May 16, 1983.
    All You Need is Love: The Beatles and Their Darlings
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse