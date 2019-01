Blast Hits Manbij, Syria Near Coalition Patrol, US Soldies Reportedly Killed

Eyewitnesses in Manbij told Sputnik that leaders of the local military council and a certain delegation were at the site of the blast. According to them, the explosion occurred near a cafe where the leaders of the council and guests from the delegation, "whose identity has not yet been established", had gathered.

"Six civilians were killed and 19 others wounded as a result of an explosion in the centre of the city of Manbij, while a US military patrol was passing", Al Jazeera said.

The death toll was later revised up to 9 killed, according to the broadcaster.

Two US soldiers and a fighter of the Manbij Military Council were killed by the explosion in Manbij City. The perpetrators are believed to be sleeper cells of Turkish-backed jihadistshttps://t.co/49Hh6dZ1GA pic.twitter.com/npNcnPQCSH — Syrian Civil War Map (@CivilWarMap) 16 января 2019 г.

According to conflicting media reports, the explosion claimed the lives of between 2 and 5 US soldiers.

Coalition helicopter landing near #Manbij blast sight amidst increasingly confirmed reports of US casualties involved. pic.twitter.com/tZDjerBznk — Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) 16 января 2019 г.

The city of Manbij in the northern province of Aleppo has switched hands three times since the civil war began in 2011. With US troops withdrawing from the country and Turkish forces concentrating at the Syrian border, the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which was in control of the area at the end of December, invited Syrian government forces to the city.