Iran to Keep All Its Forces and Weapons in Syria - Revolutionary Guards Chief

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Iran to "get out of [Syria] fast" threatening to continue air raids against Iranian military targets, allegedly stationed in the Arab state.

The Head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Ali Jafari has said that Tehran will not listen to Tel Aviv's threats and will keep its forces and weapons in Syria, Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will keep its military advisors, revolutionary forces and its weapons in Syria", he said.

Jafari's statement comes in the wake of threats made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 15 January during an appointment ceremony for the new IDF Chief of Staff. The Israeli PM specifically warned that IDF forces will continue conducting airstrikes in Syria targeting the Iranian troops allegedly stationed there. In light of this threat, Netanyahu urged Tehran to "get out of there fast".

Israel has been conducting air raids on Syrian territory over the last few years, claiming to be targeting Iranian and Hezbollah forces and warehouses. The latest strike on 12 January, which targeted the Syrian capital's suburbs, damaged Damascus International Airport service buildings and several planes. Netanyahu stated on the next day that the Israeli Air Force had targeted alleged Iranian and Hezbollah weapons depots in Syria.

Israel previously admitted to having conducted airstrikes in Syria, stating that it was targeting Iranian military facilities, allegedly located in the Arab Republic. Tehran and Damascus have condemned the Israeli air strikes on the Arab Republic on multiple occasions, calling for the international community and the UN to stop further air raids.