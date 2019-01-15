Register
15:56 GMT +315 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The crew of a T-72 tank of the 10th Division, 2nd Corps of the Syrian Arab Army are on combat alert off Katana, Damascus Province

    Syrian Settlement Must Include Withdrawal of Illegal Foreign Troops - Damascus

    © Sputnik / Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 121

    Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has held his first meeting with new UN Special Envoy Geir Pedersen in order to discuss a political settlement of the crisis in the country.

    According to the Foreign Ministry, Muallem stressed that the settlement plan for Syria must include the withdrawal of illegal foreign troops from the country.

    "Muallem expressed Syria’s readiness to cooperate with Pedersen for his successful mission in ensuring an intra-Syrian dialogue to reach a political settlement that in the interests of Syria, among other things, would lead to the defeat of terrorism and the end of the illegal foreign presence in Syria", the ministerial statement read.

    READ MORE: 'Get Out Fast': Netanyahu Warns Iran, Vows to Continue Air Raids in Syria

    Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in this June 30, 2014, file photo
    © REUTERS / Stringer/Files
    Anatomy of a Caliphate: Life under Daesh in Syria - EXCLUSIVE
    The statement comes almost a month after US President Donald Trump announced that American troops would soon leave Syria. At the moment, the US military is continuing its campaign, leading a coalition of more than 70 countries conducting military operations against Daesh*.

    However, their presence in the country has not been authorised by the government or the UN Security Council.

    Damascus has repeatedly protested against the US operations in the country, as well as the military activity of Turkey, Israel, and other states.

    * Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    'Get Out Fast': Netanyahu Warns Iran, Vows to Continue Air Raids in Syria
    US Unlikely to Abandon Military Bases in Syria’s North Even After Pullout
    Erdogan, Trump Discuss Creation of Security Zone in N Syria - Turkish Official
    Syrian Minister Reveals Damage Done in Israeli Airstrike on Damascus
    Tags:
    Syrian war, US troop withdrawal, settlement, Daesh, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Nevermind the Chill: No Pants Subway Ride-2019 Takes Over the World
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse