At Least 4 Killed, 44 Injured in Kabul Bomb Blast - Interior Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people were killed and another 44 were wounded in a bomb explosion in the Green Village area of the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday, a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, Najib Danish, said.

"At this point, we have received reports of 4 killed and 44 injured, including 10 children," Danish said in his Facebook blog.

The official earlier described the bomb blast near the high-security area, hosting an international company and offices of several foreign NGOs, as a terrorist attack with the use of a vehicle packed with explosives.

"A terrorist attack was carried out near Green Village in ​​the ninth police district," Danish said in his Facebook blog, noting that the police had arrived at the scene, and the situation was under control.

Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesperson Wahidullah Mayar earlier said that more than 40 people were injured in the blast.