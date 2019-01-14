Lebanese Embassy Comes Under Attack in Tripoli - Reports

The Lebanese embassy in Tripoli has been attacked by an outraged people in the Libyan capital of Tripoli, El-Nashra news website reported, citing Lebanese envoy to the country.

According to the envoy, the attackers didn't manage to get into the building but tore off the country's flag and a tablet from the embassy's wall. The envoy further noted that no employees had been injured as the embassy was closed.

Earlier, a number of Arab news outlets showed a video, featuring protesters in Beirut, tearing off and desecrating a Libyan flag.

The fractured country of Libya has been lingering in a state of turmoil since the overthrow and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 NATO-backed political revolt.

The oil-producing country has been divided into two parts controlled by different governments: the eastern part is governed by the elected local parliament backed by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, while the western part is controlled by the UN and EU-backed Government of National Accord and led by Tripoli-based Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj.