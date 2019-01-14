Boeing-707 Reportedly Crashes Near Tehran (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The reason for the crash, as well as the number of casualties, has yet to be revealed by local authorities.

A Boeing-707 cargo aircraft crashed in a residential area of Karaj on the outskirts of Tehran, the Iranian news agency ILNA reported on Monday.

According to media reports, some 10 people were on board the aircraft that was allegedly flying from the city of Bishkek. Local broadcasters have also said that the plane's pilots may have survived the accident.

The news agency Fars has reported that the pilots lost control of the aircraft during landing, resulting in the plane crashing in a residential area.

According to Fars, the plane, which belongs to Kyrgyzstan was meant to arrive at Payam International Airport in Karaj but accidentally went to Fath Airport.

Footage shows the site of Kyrgyz cargo plane crash near #Iran's Fath Airport pic.twitter.com/HmaD2LLsRh — Press TV (@PressTV) 14 января 2019 г.

​The reason for the incident has yet to be clarified by the authorities.

A Boeing 707 cargo plane has crashed in Karaj airport near capital Tehran pic.twitter.com/zIceqb5Q1N — Mohammad Hashemi (@mo_hashemi) January 14, 2019

In the meantime, local media reports are also suggesting that the catastrophe was caused by severe weather conditions.