Egypt Extends State of Emergency in Country for Another 3 Months - Reports

According to Al-Ahram, the extension will come into force at 1:00 a.m. on January 15 (23:00 GMT on January 14).
A three-month state of emergency was initially declared in April 2017 following the terrorist attacks on Christian churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria in the north of the country.
The attacks reportedly claimed by the Daesh* terrorist group, killed almost 50 people. The state of emergency has been since regularly extended by three months.
* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
