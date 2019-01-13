Egypt Extends State of Emergency in Country for Another 3 Months - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Egyptian parliament approved on Sunday by a majority of votes yet another three-month extension of the state of emergency in the country, which was imposed back in 2017 after deadly terrorist attacks, the Al-Ahram newspaper reported.

According to Al-Ahram, the extension will come into force at 1:00 a.m. on January 15 (23:00 GMT on January 14).

A three-month state of emergency was initially declared in April 2017 following the terrorist attacks on Christian churches in the cities of Tanta and Alexandria in the north of the country.

The attacks reportedly claimed by the Daesh* terrorist group, killed almost 50 people. The state of emergency has been since regularly extended by three months.

* Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/IS/Islamic State) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia