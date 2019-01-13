Washington, Doha Sign Deal to Expand al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar - Pompeo

Last year, Qatari Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah said that the government of Qatar was expanding US military's al-Udeid Air Base and sought to make the facility and US presence there "permanent."

"This base is very important for us and we're grateful to Qatar for deploying our forces there," Pompeo said after signing a bilateral deal on the expansion of the military base.

Al-Udeid is already the largest US military base in the Middle East.

The military base in Qatar is home to the US Air Force Central Command (AFCENT). It houses as many as 11,000 personnel and is critical for the projection of US air power in the region.

The senior official has also urged the Gulf states to end the rift in relations.

"We are all more powerful when we are working together and disputes are limited. When we have a common challenge, disputes between countries with shared objectives are never helpful," he said at a press conference in Qatar.

A Saudi led-coalition of other Middle East countries issued a trade blockade against Qatar in 2017 over accusations that it supported terrorism, sparking a diplomatic crisis. Qatar firmly denies the allegations.