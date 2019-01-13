Hezbollah Head Nasrallah Suffers Heart Attack – Reports

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has been hospitalised after suffering a heart attack, the newspaper Israel Hayom reported, citing Lebanese journalist Jerry Mahar.
According to Mahar's source, "a senior figure in the Hezbollah organisation was hospitalised" on Saturday in Beirut, while other sources confirmed that it was Nasrallah, adding that he "has been fighting cancer for years".
READ MORE: WATCH IDF Use Liquid Cement to Seal Off Hezbollah Tunnel
Israel and Hezbollah last clashed in 2006, with Israeli forces invading Lebanon after Hezbollah kidnapped two Israeli soldiers in a cross-border raid.
Ties between Tel Aviv and Beirut further deteriorated after the IDF launched Operation Northern Shield in early December 2018, destroying suspected Hezbollah tunnels used to funnel militants and arms across the Israel-Lebanon border.
All comments
Show new comments (0)