Israel Carried Out Attacks Against Iranian Targets in Syria, PM Netanyahu Claims

According to the prime minister, Israel has attacked Iranian weapons depots at the Damascus International Airport in Syria.

On 12 January Israeli aircraft carried out multiple missile strikes on the suburbs of the Syrian capital Damascus. The attack was repelled by the Syrian Air Defence and most of the missiles were shot down, while a warehouse near Damascus International Airport was damaged by the strikes.

READ MORE: WATCH Syrian Army Repel Israeli Attack on Damascus

© AFP 2018 / MENAHEM KAHANA IDF Chief Says Israel Struck Targets in Syria Without 'Asking for Credit' - Reports

On Sunday morning Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli Air Force had targeted Iranian targets in Syria. "The recent attacks prove that we are as determined as every to act against Iran and Syria", he said as cited by Haaretz.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry said it had sent letters to the United Nations following an Israeli aerial attack near Damascus. Syria's Foreign Ministry has demanded that the United Nations take immediate measures to prevent new Israeli attacks.

It is not the first time Israeli authorities have said that Tel Aviv is conducting operations against Iranian targets in Syria, while ignoring Tehran's statement that its forces maintain an exclusively advisory role in Syria, denying any plans to establish a permanent military presence in the country.

Earlier in December, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to continue Israeli operations in Syria to counter Iran's military presence in the country, following Washington's decision to withdraw from the Arab Republic.