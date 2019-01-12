Israeli Defence Forces Detect Rocket Launch From Gaza

A missile launch from Gaza Strip has been detected by Israeli military, Israeli Defence Forces reported on Saturday.

The Israeli defence forces reported through the official Twitter account that a missile launch from Gaza Strip territory was detected.

A rocket launch from Gaza into Israel was identified. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) January 12, 2019

​Earlier, IDF reported that sirens sounded in Israel's Sdot Negev and Sha'ar HaNegev Regional Councils.

At the end of previous month, IDF said they had detected a rocket launch from the Gaza Strip, which was then the first launch from the Palestinian enclave at the Israeli territory in over a month.

IDF said back then that they responded to the missile launch by striking a Hamas post in the south of Gaza.